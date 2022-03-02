UrduPoint.com

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Calls Fawad Chaudhary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Both leaders have discussed matters pertaining to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi called Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for inquiring about the health of PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain during Lahore visit.

They also discussed matters pertaining to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

In his remarks, the Information Minister said the government believes in freedom of expression. He said the government welcomes criticism but attacking the dignity of anybody under the garb of criticism is not appropriate.

He said the Speaker Punjab Assembly should play the role of a mediator between government and the media over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. He said the government will implement whatever understanding the Speaker Punjab Assembly reaches with the media.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Information Minister Visit Media Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

12 minutes ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

55 minutes ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

1 hour ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>