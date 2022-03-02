Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi called Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for inquiring about the health of PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain during Lahore visit.

They also discussed matters pertaining to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

In his remarks, the Information Minister said the government believes in freedom of expression. He said the government welcomes criticism but attacking the dignity of anybody under the garb of criticism is not appropriate.

He said the Speaker Punjab Assembly should play the role of a mediator between government and the media over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. He said the government will implement whatever understanding the Speaker Punjab Assembly reaches with the media.