Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shehbaz enjoy gossip, laugh together

(@fidahassanain)

Both leaders of rival parties are seen for the first time sitting together and discussing matters of mutual interest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N senior vice-president Hamza Shehbaz held a meeting and disucssed matters of mutual interests.

Both leaders who belong to the rival parteis shared smiles and laughted together.

Chuahdary Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz are seen for the first time sitting together and talking on different topics.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi both are cousins who became strength of each other during their years long political careers. Both brothers played very important role in politics, especially in the politics of Punjab.