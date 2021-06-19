UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shehbaz Enjoy Gossip, Laugh Together

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:58 PM

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shehbaz enjoy gossip, laugh together

Both leaders of rival parties are seen for the first time sitting together and discussing matters of mutual interest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N senior vice-president Hamza Shehbaz held a meeting and disucssed matters of mutual interests.

Both leaders who belong to the rival parteis shared smiles and laughted together.

Chuahdary Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz are seen for the first time sitting together and talking on different topics.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi both are cousins who became strength of each other during their years long political careers. Both brothers played very important role in politics, especially in the politics of Punjab.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE becomes world&#039;s second country to approve ..

17 minutes ago

12 deaths, 158 new virus cases reported in Punjab

18 minutes ago

President urges for imparting quality professional ..

18 minutes ago

Taliban Seize 2 Districts in Afghanistan's North, ..

18 minutes ago

One Dead as Helicopter Carrying Ballot Boxes Crash ..

19 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei hails vote as victory over 'enemy ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.