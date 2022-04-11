UrduPoint.com

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute Of Cardiology Gets New ED

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:49 PM

Dr Mujtaba Ali Siddiqi, Prof of Cardiac Surgery, assumed the office of Executive Director (ED), Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology here on Monday

Upon his arrival to the health facility, former ED and NMU VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed welcomed the new ED, said a spokesperson for CPEIC.

Dr Siddiqi was appointed new ED on April 8 through a notification.

Prior to this posting, Dr Mujtaba Ali Siddiqi was Head of Cardiology Department, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

He has been serving at CPEIC before his transfer to RIC some five years back.

Dr Mujtaba's younger brother, Dr Mustafa Ali Siddiqi is also head of Radiology Dept at CPEIC.

The new ED has served for around 5 years in CPEIC as assistant prof.

More Stories From Pakistan

