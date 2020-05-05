(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A technician of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) his wife and two kids,including a relative also tested positive for Coronovirus and all are under treatment at Nishtar hospital.

An official source of Nishtar hospital told APP on Monday evening that Muhammad Hafeez was a lab technician at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) and is under suspension for last month.

After developing virus, he was admitted at Nishtar Hospital, the source said adding that his spouse, a son and a daughter in addition to another relative were tested positive.

They were also under treatment at Nishtar Hospital, the source informed.

Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 patients died at the health facility on Sunday including four from Multan, two from Khanewal and one hailed to Muzaffargarh, the source concluded.