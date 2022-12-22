UrduPoint.com

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Is No Longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

The Interior Minister says Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi did not take vote of confidence despite that Punjab Governor Balig-ur-Rehman asked him to take vote of confidence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday claimed that PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi is no more Punjab Chief Minister.

Rana Sanaullah said that Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi did not take vote of confidence despite that Punjab Governor Balig-ur-Rehman asked him to take vote of confidence.

"Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab Chief Minister under the Constitution," said the Interior Minister while talking to the reporters in Lahore.

“The interior minister said that the governor is using his powers under the Constitution," he added.

(Details to follow)

