Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain Rejects Rumours Of Disagreement Within The Family

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disagreement within the family

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain made it clear that all the political decisions had been made in consultation and was fully supporting what was decided by the PML-Q.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th , 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday rejected the rumors of difference among PML-Q s Chaudhry family over recent development including Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi becoming new Chief Minister of Punjab.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain made it clear that all the political decisions had been made in consultation and was fully supporting what was decided by the PML-Q. Chaudhry Shujaat also said that his family and party were on the same page.

He was quoted as saying, "All the rumors making rounds as well as those being spread are all untrue and the people who want to grasp political gains from these rumors will face disappointment.",.

Earlier, it was reported that Chaudhary Shujat was not in the favour of the decision of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi regarding his visit to Bani Gala and acceptance of the offer of Punjab Chief Ministership given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

