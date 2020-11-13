Chaudhary Shujaat Hussainâ€™s health improves

(@fidahassanain)

The Doctors say that his regular check and tests of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain are being conducted which show that his health is gradually improving.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2020) PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain’s health is improving, the reports said on Friday.

Talking to the reporters, Services Hospital Dr. Amjad said that Chaudhary Shujaat’s health was improving.

“We are conducting regular check-up and tests and have noticed gradual improvement in his health,” said the doctor.

A PML-Q leader also confirmed that Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain was gradually getting well.

He was admitted to a hospital last week owing to a chest infection, said a press release issued by the part.

Salik and Shafay, brother Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and nephew Moonis Elahi have been there at his side throughout the treatment.

Politicians and peoples from different walks of life are visiting Services Hospital to inquire after ailing PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and leaders from different parties inquired him after at Lahore Services Hospital. Prime Minister Imran Khan also inquired after about health of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain.

Earlier this week, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the veteran politician was suffering from pneumonia but his exygen levels were normal.