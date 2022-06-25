Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, the younger brother of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, opened up about division in the PML-Q family, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

Wajahat Hussain also made announcement of forming his own political party.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain is the father of PML-Q party dissident Hussain Elahi.

Elahi announced his resignation from PML-Q on June 8.

Chaudhry Hussain Elahi had said in his statement that he was ending his political journey with the PML-Q.

"I have always said this: my country is my priority."

Chaudhary Wajahat also criticized Tariq Bashir Cheema for dividing Chaudhary family.

"It is Tariq Bashir Cheema who has divided us," said Chaudhary Wajahat, adding that his brother Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had been under control of his son's.

He also came down hard upon Chaudhary Salik Hussain, his nephew, saying that he was asking for Dollars from Zardari.

He said Salik also claimed that he had nothing to do with the politics of Gujarat.