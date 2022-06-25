UrduPoint.com

Chaudhary Wajahat Opens About Division In PML-Q

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

The latest reports say that Wajahat Hussain has also made announcement of forming his own political party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, the younger brother of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, opened up about division in the PML-Q family, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

Wajahat Hussain also made announcement of forming his own political party.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain is the father of PML-Q party dissident Hussain Elahi.

Elahi announced his resignation from PML-Q on June 8.

Chaudhry Hussain Elahi had said in his statement that he was ending his political journey with the PML-Q.

"I have always said this: my country is my priority."

Chaudhary Wajahat also criticized Tariq Bashir Cheema for dividing Chaudhary family.

"It is Tariq Bashir Cheema who has divided us," said Chaudhary Wajahat, adding that his brother Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had been under control of his son's.

He also came down hard upon Chaudhary Salik Hussain, his nephew, saying that he was asking for Dollars from Zardari.

He said Salik also claimed that he had nothing to do with the politics of Gujarat.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tariq Bashir Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain June Family TV From

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood Ki ..

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood King

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 ho ..

Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

41 minutes ago
 HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Las ..

HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Lassiâ€™ and â€˜Sattuâ€™ instead ..

2 hours ago
 It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

2 hours ago
 Nation is proud of armed forces for making country ..

Nation is proud of armed forces for making country's defense impregnable: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic part ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic partnership

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.