Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Felicitates Shehbaz Sharif On Assumption Of PM Office
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for assuming his office and expressed good wishes for him while addressing relief cheque distribution ceremony held here on Friday
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for assuming his office and expressed good wishes for him while addressing relief cheque distribution ceremony held here on Friday.
The AJK PM also expressed his gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for paying a visit to AJK soon after assuming the office and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people who suffered huge losses during the recent snow and rainfall that hit the regions of upper areas of AJK, particularly the Neelum Valley area.
PM Sharif's visit, he said, would further cement the bond between the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit and his presence amongst rain and snowfall affected people of the area has increased their courage."The people and government of Pakistan have always supported the people and government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir through every thick and thin", in order to cope with natural calamities effectively, AJK PM said.
Anwar ul Haq said,"the better preparedness and concerted efforts are required to minimize the loss of life and property during natural or man-made disasters". He said that state institutions like SDMA and Rescue 1122 can play important role in this regard.
He said that AJK is one of the regions most affected by climate change and natural calamities that hit the region in 2005, 2010, 2014 and 2019.
Anwar said that the people of the region have witnessed death and destruction at an unprecedented scale due to land sliding, avalanches, heave snow and rainfalls that also caused heavy damage to road infrastructure in AJK.
The AJK PM said that properties were damaged in the entire Azad Kashmir in general and especially in snow bound Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions and during the recent snow and rain falls claimed, 8 precious lives and 88 houses were completely destroyed while 221 structures were partially destroyed.
APP/szs
Recent Stories
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence6 minutes ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens6 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections6 minutes ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan6 minutes ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students14 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital14 minutes ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ14 minutes ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes6 minutes ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague6 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman stresses research to serve society6 minutes ago