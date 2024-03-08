Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for assuming his office and expressed good wishes for him while addressing relief cheque distribution ceremony held here on Friday

The AJK PM also expressed his gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for paying a visit to AJK soon after assuming the office and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people who suffered huge losses during the recent snow and rainfall that hit the regions of upper areas of AJK, particularly the Neelum Valley area.

PM Sharif's visit, he said, would further cement the bond between the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit and his presence amongst rain and snowfall affected people of the area has increased their courage."The people and government of Pakistan have always supported the people and government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir through every thick and thin", in order to cope with natural calamities effectively, AJK PM said.

Anwar ul Haq said,"the better preparedness and concerted efforts are required to minimize the loss of life and property during natural or man-made disasters". He said that state institutions like SDMA and Rescue 1122 can play important role in this regard.

He said that AJK is one of the regions most affected by climate change and natural calamities that hit the region in 2005, 2010, 2014 and 2019.

Anwar said that the people of the region have witnessed death and destruction at an unprecedented scale due to land sliding, avalanches, heave snow and rainfalls that also caused heavy damage to road infrastructure in AJK.

The AJK PM said that properties were damaged in the entire Azad Kashmir in general and especially in snow bound Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions and during the recent snow and rain falls claimed, 8 precious lives and 88 houses were completely destroyed while 221 structures were partially destroyed.

APP/szs