Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Reaffirms Support For Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal
He stated this while participating as the chief guest in a special event organized by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation).
The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, and several other prominent political leaders.
Following the event, Anwarul Haq took part in the central solidarity rally organized by the Ministry, which marched from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to D-Chowk, Islamabad, to express unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
In his speech, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq stated “August 5 is a black day and a question mark on the conscience of the international community. India’s unilateral move to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir is a grave violation of international law and basic human rights. Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people and fully supports their right to self-determination.”
He emphasized that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain and reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance that Kashmir will one day become part of Pakistan.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on successfully organizing Youm-e-Istehsal.
