Chaudhry Anwarul Haque takes oath as a 15 PM of Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD . (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The 15th newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmri Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haque has taken the oath of his office on Thursday.

He was elected historically unopposed PM of AJK. The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry administered the oath.

The oath ceremony was held at the Prime Minister's House.

The ceremony was attended by members of the AJK Legislative Assembly, Secretaries of the government, high-ups of the government and a large number of citizens.

Prior the oath, the Secretary Services and General Administration read out the notification of the new Prime Minister and after that President formally administered the oath of the new PM.

The newly Elected Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haque while addressing on the occasion thanked the members of AJK Legislative Assembly and said that" I was elected with a heavy mandate from all legislators which increased my responsibility". He said the helm of affairs is not the bed of roses rather the bed of roses, "which I will use only to serve the people of the state".

He assured his allies particularly to the coalition of PDM that to what extent you repose your confidence in me and fully cooperated with me and I assure that I will not let the brake the promise even for a moment and try to fulfill the undertaking according to the desire of my coalition. He also requested the allies to be patient and give me time to settle the day to day affairs of the government smoothly.

He said that it is not my promise to turn Azad Kashmir into like paradise or rule of Angeles but it will take time to improve wrongdoings and make changes in a positive direction.

He said that however, the changes could be seen after completing the first phase, the formation of the government.

The PM Anwarul Haque made it clear that Kashmir is the undivided unit and no such effort would be could be made to implement to such formula in his presence, he wowed.

He said that he does not believe in protocol but believing in serving the common citizens and warned the professionals of Department of Health and education including the doctors, paramedical staffers and teachers to come and present on their duties within 24 hour, otherwise, remain ready to meet the consequences.

The PM said that the Government of Azad Kashmir is the government of base camp for Kashmir freedom movement and also assured the Kashmiri people of Indian-held Kashmir that he will make every possible effort to raise his voice strongly in favor of their rights within the country and abroad at every possible platform.

Chudhry Anwarul Haque said that the state had a complete infrastructure which was not available us for luxury but to serve its people and said that he resolved to shun the status quo from Azad Kashmir. He also warned the bureaucracy to change their attitude and serve the people and use their energies for the betterment of the state.

He said that the bad governance has destroyed the government infrastructure of Azad Kashmir and its resources were ruthlessly plundered and he also assured that a transparent accountability system would be set up which would ensure transparency in its true perspective.

Premier said that our government is a coalition government which needs to settle to see positive development physically on the ground and still we are in process of government formation and its completion one could feel the government of its real sense and added that cabinet would be formed soon.

Anwarul Haque specially thanked those 12 members about whom he said they stood with him in a difficult situation and he also paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Army for defending the countries of the country and sacrificing their lives against terrorism.

He said the absolute power and authority is almighty Allah and it was the blessing of Allah and the support of MLAs who repose their trust and elected me as PM to serve which I had never imagined, he said added.

It is worth mentioning here that after holding hectic and consecutive sessions of AJK legislative Assembly and a series of meetings from political parties to reach out a conclusion unanimously and decided to form a coalition government in Azad Kashmir under the premiership of Chaudhry Anwarul Haque.