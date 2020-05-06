UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Brothers Approach LHC Against NAB Investigations

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Chaudhry brothers approach LHC against NAB investigations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigations against them.

Chaudhry brothers through different petitions submitted that the Bureau had launched investigations against them on the charges of misuse of authority, willful default and assets beyond means in 2000 and failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years.

They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board had recommended closure of the investigation in 2017-2018 but it was not closed.

They further submitted that the NAB chairman had on February 14, 2019 ordered bifurcation and reinvestigation of matter. They contended that the investigations and subsequent proceedings were illegal, and pleaded with the court to set aside them.

