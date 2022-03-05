Chaudhry brothers committed to continue partnership with PTI: Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that Chaudhry brothers and coalition partners are committed to continue partnership with PTI government.

The coalition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Q are supporting the PTI leadership and there is no rift among the party members, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition parties, he said, were divided into groups on long march issue and no-confidence movement.

"We have no worries about no-confidence move against the government, he said" adding, there are some media persons who have concerns over no-confidence move.

All the PTI members and the allied parties are standing firmly behind the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting alone against the corruption, he said.