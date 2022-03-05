UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Brothers Committed To Continue Partnership With PTI: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Chaudhry brothers committed to continue partnership with PTI: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that Chaudhry brothers and coalition partners are committed to continue partnership with PTI government.

The coalition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Q are supporting the PTI leadership and there is no rift among the party members, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition parties, he said, were divided into groups on long march issue and no-confidence movement.

"We have no worries about no-confidence move against the government, he said" adding, there are some media persons who have concerns over no-confidence move.

All the PTI members and the allied parties are standing firmly behind the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting alone against the corruption, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Long March Muslim Media TV Government

Recent Stories

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

11 minutes ago
 Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric ..

Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric car plant

11 minutes ago
 NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt ..

NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

11 minutes ago
 Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

11 minutes ago
 Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meetin ..

Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meeting of Russian, Ukrainian Top Di ..

11 minutes ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attac ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attack in Peshawar

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>