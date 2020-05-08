UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Ahmad Briefs Prime Minister About "Made In Pakistan Initiative" Project, Local Production Of COVID-19 Related Goods

Fri 08th May 2020

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Ahmad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about the "Made in Pakistan Initiative" project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Ahmad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about the "Made in Pakistan Initiative" project.

The Minister for Science and Technology gave a detailed briefing on the production of COVID-19 related goods in Pakistan such as various types of masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and others.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Minister as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology for the "Made in Pakistan Initiative" project, local production of coronavirus related goods and other measures.

During the meeting views were also exchanged on the establishment of Biotechnology Park by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the projects like manufacturing of agricultural tools.

