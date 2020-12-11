UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Asks Opposition To Postpone Politics Of Protests

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:37 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday stressed that the politics of protests should be postponed by the opposition in the larger interest of the public

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that it was necessary to create an amicable atmosphere for dialogue.

"The people who are generally respected and are considered as reputable before the government and the opposition must come forward and play their role in improving the atmosphere of dialogue between the government and the opposition", Chaudhry Fawad said.

He emphasized on reducing conflicts for the sake of the country which is passing through a difficult time owing to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

