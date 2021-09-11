Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the residence of Senator Faisal Vawda and condoled over the death of his mother

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Vawda's mother and offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.