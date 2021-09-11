UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Fawad Condoles Death Of Faisal Vawda's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 07:37 PM

Chaudhry Fawad condoles death of Faisal Vawda's mother

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the residence of Senator Faisal Vawda and condoled over the death of his mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the residence of Senator Faisal Vawda and condoled over the death of his mother.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Vawda's mother and offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Police Escort Activist From 9/11 Memorial Ceremony ..

Police Escort Activist From 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in New York

1 minute ago
 Russian Churches in US to Commemorate 9/11 Victims ..

Russian Churches in US to Commemorate 9/11 Victims With Special Prayers - Metrop ..

1 minute ago
 Palace late show ends Spurs' perfect start

Palace late show ends Spurs' perfect start

1 minute ago
 Rs 493 b invested under PM's Package for construct ..

Rs 493 b invested under PM's Package for construction: FBR

2 minutes ago
 Hessa Buhumaid views preparations of Emirates Down ..

Hessa Buhumaid views preparations of Emirates Down Syndrome Association for WDSC ..

1 hour ago
 PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing ..

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.