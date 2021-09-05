Chaudhry Fawad condoles with Junaid Saleem

LAHORE, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :-:Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday visited the residence of anchorperson Junaid Saleem and condoled the death of his mother.

He also offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may Allah Almighty grantcourage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.