Chaudhry Fawad excited over launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday expressed excitement over launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday expressed excitement over launching of first Electric car Charging Station in federal capital.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, "Extremely excited to see launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in Islamabad.

Attock Oil is opening flagship Electric Vehicle charging facility at Jinnah Avenue Islamabad".

Chaudhry Fawad said this was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E-vehicles as future transportation.