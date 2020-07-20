- Home
- Chaudhry Fawad excited over launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in Capital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:55 PM
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday expressed excitement over launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in federal capital
In a tweet, the federal minister said, "Extremely excited to see launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in Islamabad.
Attock Oil is opening flagship Electric Vehicle charging facility at Jinnah Avenue Islamabad".
Chaudhry Fawad said this was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E-vehicles as future transportation.