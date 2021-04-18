ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deepgrief over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Saleem Safi.

In a condolence message on Sunday, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.