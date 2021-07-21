Chaudhry Fawad grieved over demise of veteran journalist Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned journalist Arif Nizami.

In a video message, the minister said the late Arif Nizami was the President of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors and an integral part of Pakistani journalism. Fawad said he was highly respected in Pakistani journalistic circle.

He said with the death of Arif Nizami a major chapter in Pakistan's journalism has closed, adding, his demise was a great loss for media.

The minister said his family had close relationship with the family of Arif Nizami, as his father Hameed Nizami, the founder of Nawa-e-Waqt, had worked at the forefront of Pakistan's independence movement.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said his grandfather Chaudhry Owais and paternal uncle Chaudhry Altaf were also leading activists of freedom movement. They also had a close friendship with Hameed Nizami, he stated.

He said that the same relationship was maintained with Arif Nizami, and he always considered Nizami as an elder of his family.

At this hour of grief, Fawad expressed condolences to the entire journalist community of the country, especially to the family of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

