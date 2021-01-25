Chaudhry Fawad Hussain advises Zardari to focus on business

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised Asif Ali Zardari to focus on business as he has no future in politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised Asif Ali Zardari to focus on business as he has no future in politics.

In a tweet, the federal minister said Zardari and Company had left far behind and they have no chance even after the next three years to survive in politics.

"After every three months, Zardari and Company assume that the next three years are important, then the time passes and a new statement comes that the next three years are very important".

"You don't have any chance even after the next three years. Time has passed and you left far behind so much so that you cannot find your way", he said while advising Zardari to focus on business.