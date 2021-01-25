UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Advises Zardari To Focus On Business

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain advises Zardari to focus on business

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised Asif Ali Zardari to focus on business as he has no future in politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday advised Asif Ali Zardari to focus on business as he has no future in politics.

In a tweet, the federal minister said Zardari and Company had left far behind and they have no chance even after the next three years to survive in politics.

"After every three months, Zardari and Company assume that the next three years are important, then the time passes and a new statement comes that the next three years are very important".

"You don't have any chance even after the next three years. Time has passed and you left far behind so much so that you cannot find your way", he said while advising Zardari to focus on business.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Technology Business Company

Recent Stories

Leach, Bess dispatch Sri Lanka for 126, England ne ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Railway plans to convert all level crossi ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Army Confirms 'Minor Face-Off' With Chinese ..

4 minutes ago

Mariied woman killed in sargodha

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabian Energy Firm to Build 3 New Power Pla ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree to amend several EPAA ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.