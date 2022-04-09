Chaudhry Fawad Hussain calls for early election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday urged all political parties to devise a framework for early election to steer the country out of the prevailing situation.

Talking to the media at the Parliament House, he said all political parties should sit together and resolve the political issues on their own.

He said it was imperative to stamp out the horse-trading from the political system.