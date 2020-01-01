Chaudhry Fawad Hussain calls for formulation of common agenda during 2020

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday called for the Opposition and government to formulate a common agenda for New Year 2020 for prosperity and development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday called for the Opposition and government to formulate a common agenda for New Year 2020 for prosperity and development of the country.

Speaking here in the Senate, the minister congratulated the nation and members of the Upper House and said that new year provided an opportunity to write new chapter of consensus and forget the clashes.

Chaudhry Fawad said that it was the prime responsibility of the government and the Opposition to develop consensus on issues of national interests like appointments of Election Commission members, Chief Election Commissioner, accountability and others.

He said that differences emerged between the government and the Opposition during 2019 on various issues and if the same would continue in 2020 then "we could not move forward for the welfare of youth." The minister underlined the need for burying the past mistakes of any institution and let start thinking about the future of youth and development of the country. "We should seriously think about the youth who consists of 60 percent of the country's population and avoid repeating mistakes for strengthening the institutions", he maintained.

The minister said that the Constitution defines respect for Prime Minister and the government had great respect to the institutions.

Chaudhry Fawad said that there had been four institutions of the country including two Houses of Parliament, army and judiciary while Constitution also defines their limits to maintain balance among them. He said that all the institutions should focus on the better future of the young generation of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed said that the government had achieved great successes in 2019 and the well reputed institutions of the world were appreciating the government in this regard.

He said that PTI was inherited poor economy but the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, put it on the track of progress and prosperity.

Faisal Javed said that reform process was underway in Pakistan and all sectors would further improve with the passage of time.

He said the Prime Minister had directed all the ministers and PTI members to focus on the maximum welfare of the downtrodden segments of society, adding that its benefits would reach to the masses gradually.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the government had started several programs for the welfare of masses including Shelter Homes in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, Ehsaas program, Sahat Insaf Card and Ration Card.

He said the government and opposition would have to work together for the welfare of public, adding that 2020 would be the year of common man.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Siraj-ul-Haq urged the government to present report of its performance of 2019 in the House. He said that welfare of the masses should be on top priority of government's agenda.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that the pubic was looking towards the Parliament as what it had been doing for their welfare and relief through legislation. He said the country was facing challenges including price hike and unemployment, adding that the government should work for the betterment of common people.

The JI Senator said that longest-ever curfew in the history of the world was underway in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) after illegal suspension of its special status by New Delhi authorities. He urged the government for taking effective measures which could provide relief to Kashmiris facing atrocities in IOJK by the Indian authorities.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum said that all the political forces believed in democracy and there should be supremacy of the Constitution. He said that all the institutions belonged to the country and should observe their domain, adding that public was disappointed due the present position of the democracy.

Senator Abdul Qayyum said that the government should take concrete measures on Kashmir issue and both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister should inform the House about the policy on Kashmir.

PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar and JI Senator Mushtaq Ghani criticized the government about their policies and urged for taking measures for the welfare of common man.