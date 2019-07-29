UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Condemns Arrest Of MNA In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:32 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns arrest of MNA in Karachi

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday strongly condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Alamgir Khan by Sindh police in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday strongly condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Alamgir Khan by Sindh police in Karachi.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that Alamgir Khan was arrested for protesting on water issue it was Sindh government's responsibility to provide water to people in the city.

He said that Maulana want to use seminaries students for political gains.

He said that Pakistan Peoples |Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should distance themselves from Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that the PTI government was got a broken economy from previous government.

He said that most of the corruption cases against opposition leaders were made in their own governments.

He said that today media was independent, adding that fake news was essential to be prevented.

