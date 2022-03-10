Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns JUI-F workers attack on Parliament Lodges: Fawad

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the Parliament Lodges in the Federal capital by a group of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers.

He said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had already ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory police to take stern action against the facilitators of the group involved in the attack.

The attackers and their facilitators would be dealt as per law, he added in a tweet.

It may be mentioned that members of Ansarul islam, a uniformed volunteers force of the JUI-F, reportedly made forced entry in the Parliament Lodges.

