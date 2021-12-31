Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns Quetta blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday strongly condemned the blast in Quetta and expressed grief over the loss of human lives in the incident.

In a statement, he expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.