Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani and his driver

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani and his driver.

In a condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty for rest of the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah.

Salar Sanjrani and his driver lost their lives today in a tragic road accident at Uthal, Balochistan.