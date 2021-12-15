Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of veteran actor Abid Farooq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned actor Abid Farooq alias Baghi.

In a condolence message, he prayed Allah Almighty for high ranks of the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.

Abid Farooq was a columnist and analyst who was known for his unique style of analysis, said the minister.