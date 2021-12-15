UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Condoles Demise Of Veteran Actor Abid Farooq

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of veteran actor Abid Farooq

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned actor Abid Farooq alias Baghi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned actor Abid Farooq alias Baghi.

In a condolence message, he prayed Allah Almighty for high ranks of the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.

Abid Farooq was a columnist and analyst who was known for his unique style of analysis, said the minister.

