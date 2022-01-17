Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles with APP MD over demise of his mother

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday visited the residence of Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Mobashir Hasan to condole the demise of his mother, who passed away a couple of days ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday visited the residence of Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Mobashir Hasan to condole the demise of his mother, who passed away a couple of days ago.

Expressing his grief and sorrow, the minister offered Fateha, and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chaudhry Fawad said he shared the grief of the bereaved family as the mother's death was a big tragedy for them.