Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Congratulates Journalists Over Journalists Protection Bill Approval

Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain congratulates journalists over Journalists Protection Bill approval

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday congratulated the journalists community on approval of Journalist Protection Bill by the cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday congratulated the journalists community on approval of Journalist Protection Bill by the cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, he said he was the one who initiated work on this law as information minister in order to ensure the safety of journalists during their professional duties.

And this task was accomplished by the hardworking and wise minister Dr Shireen Mazari, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

