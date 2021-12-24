(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated newly elected office bearers of Young Parliamentarians Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated newly elected office bearers of Young Parliamentarians Forum.

The minister, in a message, congratulated Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Member National Assembly on being elected President of the forum.

He also congratulated Kanwal Shozab (General Secretary), Tashfeen Safdar (Media Coordinator), Romina Khurshid Alam (Vice President), Syed Murtaza Mahmood (Joint Secretary) and Syeda Noshin Iftikhar ( Finance Secretary).

The participation of youth in the socioeconomic development of the country was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Chaudhry Fawad.

The minister said Young Parliamentarians Forum was an effective platform for training and capacity building of the young parliamentarians.

The minister role of young legislators was essential for tackling the challenges facing the country and for sustainable social development.

He hoped that the newly elected officials of the Young Parliamentarians Forum would play their active role in that regard.

It is worth a mention that Patron of the Young Parliamentarians Forum is National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. The elections of the Young Parliamentarians Forum were held under his supervision.