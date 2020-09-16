UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Criticize Previous Govts For Failing To Work On FATF

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain criticize previous govts for failing to work on FATF

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday criticized the previous governments particularly the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for failing to work on Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday criticized the previous governments particularly the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, for failing to work on Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The leaders of last governments of PML-N, were responsible to plunge the name of Pakistan into FATF list, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government after coming into power had taken initiatives for legislation on bills, he said adding that all out efforts were being made to remove the name of Pakistan from FATF grey list.

He stressed the need for strict monitoring system to identify the elements promoting sectarian violence.

In reply to a question, the minister said national accountability bureau (NAB), should expedite the process of disposing off the cases so that recovery of looted money could be made possible.

Voicing concerns over delay in addressing the old cases, he said the NAB should resolve the old cases on priority basis instead of filing new cases.

