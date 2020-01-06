Chaudhry Fawad Hussain demands constitution of special National Assembly committee for reviewing flaws in media laws

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday demanded the constitution of a Special Committee of Lower House of the Parliament for reviewing the existing flaws in media related laws.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he said the committee should have the representation of opposition members.

The committee should suggest measures to implement media related laws in letter and spirit.

He said media was defaming the politicians without any prove. A media anchor has claimed on his YouTube Channel last day for having his objectionable video.

On inquiry from the anchor, he said he did not has the video but only heard about it.

He said every MNA represents over 500,000 people and he was vulnerable to media as the media could publish, air unconfirmed news about his personal life without having any proof. This should be checked and stopped forthwith.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said media persons often put irrelevant questions. Politicians were soft targets and most vulnerable for character assassination.

Speaker Asad Qaiser asked the ministers to submit a privilege motion against the character assassins.