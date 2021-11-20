Chaudhry Fawad Hussain directs EAD, FIA to investigate allegations against FAFEN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that former Chief of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Sarwar Bari has leveled serious allegations against FAFEN over its working and funding of its anti-government conference at a local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that former Chief of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Sarwar Bari has leveled serious allegations against FAFEN over its working and funding of its anti-government conference at a local hotel.

In a tweet, the minister said he has directed the Economic Affairs Division( EAD) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)to investigate these allegations and initiate legal action.