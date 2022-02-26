Chaudhry Fawad Hussain felicitates newly elected body of LHCBA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday extended the heartiest congratulation to the newly elected body of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) including its President Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar.

In a tweet, he expressed confidence that there would be exemplary unity and solidarity between the bar and bench during the tenure of the new body.

He hoped that the welfare of the lawyers' community would be among the priorities of the LHCBA team led by Sardar Akbar.