Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for burying past mistakes to make Pakistan stronger, progressive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology , Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday underlined the need for burying the past mistakes of any institution and let start thinking about the future of youth and development of Pakistan . We should seriously think about the young people who constitute 60 percent of the country's population and avoid remembering the past mistakes of any head of the institution, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Judiciary and Army, both are important national institutions of the country, he said adding that the institutions had played significant role besides a colossal contribution for well-being of the masses of Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said if we will start punishing any person on past mistakes then it will be the wastage of time.

Pakistan had serious challenges which must be resolved with sagacity and wisdom, the minister stated. Brush aside the conflicting issues, let start making Pakistan strong and progressive, Ch Fawad Hussain stated.

About the recent verdict of the court against Pervez Musharraf, the minister said the judgment showed that a part of judiciary had written the verdict in anger.

He said that General (Retd), Pervez Musharraf was availing medical treatment abroad. Praying for the early recovery of the former President, he said the decision against Musharraf would not benefit any government person.