Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for e-governance, enhanced provision of broadband, internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday stressed the need for e-governance during these testing times and said his ministry is all set to provide every support to the ministry of information and technology for an enhanced provision of broadband and internet services to reach people across the country.

He was speaking at an exclusive online talk titled 'Role of Ministry of Science and Technology amid COVID-19', organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The minister emphasized on e-governance in these testing times when a worst case scenario is likely to upset the whole country amid COVID-19 spread.

Responding to a question, he said the prime minister will very soon announce the inclusion of doctors and paramedical staff in government's Shuhada package in case if someone lose his or her life while treating COVID-19 patients.

He said Ministry of Science and Technology can help produce testing kits, ventilators, personal protective equipments (PPEs) and sanitizers in its own capacity.

He called upon the private sector to come forward to join hands with the public sector in this regard.

"The Ministry's doors are open for public policy think tanks like SDPI to come forward and enhance the scope of research and development in policy responses," he added.

In wake of harvesting season in the country, the federal minister said the ministry is working to provide technology to prepare affordable sanitizers at large-scale to be used for safe agricultural operations and construction workers and industry.

Speaking on the occasion, SDPI Executive Director Abid Qaiyum Suleri said war against coronavirus needs to be fought on many fronts, and one of the important fronts is science and technology.

From the production of testing kits to ventilators, and from testing the quality of available sanitizers in the market to their production at affordable prices, the role of the ministry of science and technology is very crucial.

Appreciating the proactive role of the minister in fighting COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Suleri offered the government SDPI's all-out support and cooperation in connection with policy research and outreach.