Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for enforcement of SOPs to contain COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government was committed to enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including maintaining social distancing to successfully contain coronavirus spread.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said it was unfortunate that the masses were not adopting the SOPs, adding, it could cause worsening the the prevailing situation in the future.

He said the fines should be imposed on violators of SOPs set by the government in order to cope the deadly virus.

The government was taking measures to control the spreading of the pandemic as the number of cases were increasing speedily, he said and mentioned that ever six Members of National Assembly (MNAs) also lost their lives due to COVID-19.

He underlined the need to call virtual session of the National Assembly as the coronavirus cases had been reported among the employees of the parliament as well.