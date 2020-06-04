UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain For Enforcement Of SOPs To Contain COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:06 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for enforcement of SOPs to contain COVID-19

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government was committed to enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including maintaining social distancing to successfully contain coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government was committed to enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including maintaining social distancing to successfully contain coronavirus spread.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said it was unfortunate that the masses were not adopting the SOPs, adding, it could cause worsening the the prevailing situation in the future.

He said the fines should be imposed on violators of SOPs set by the government in order to cope the deadly virus.

The government was taking measures to control the spreading of the pandemic as the number of cases were increasing speedily, he said and mentioned that ever six Members of National Assembly (MNAs) also lost their lives due to COVID-19.

He underlined the need to call virtual session of the National Assembly as the coronavirus cases had been reported among the employees of the parliament as well.

Related Topics

National Assembly Technology Parliament Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to Dr Hafiz Maqsood

13 seconds ago

Gavi Says Launching New Financing Instrument for A ..

14 seconds ago

Canada's COVID-19 Case Count Rises to 93,441, Deat ..

16 seconds ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company suspends power s ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.