Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for resolving issues relating to Lawyers Colony on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday met a delegation of the Supreme Court Bar Association(SCBA) and discussed issues relating to the Lawyers Colony.

A housing project for lawyers also came under discussion during the meeting attended by SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon and Secretary Waseem Mumtaz and others including the Director General of Housing and Works Department.

Fawad directed to the officers of Housing and Works Department to resolve the issues relating to the Lawyers Colony on priority. He assured the delegation of his full support in that regard.

The DG Housing also assured the delegation that the issues relating to the colony would be resolved.