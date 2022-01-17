UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Grieved Over Demise Of Veteran Actor Rashid Naz

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain grieved over demise of veteran actor Rashid Naz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Rashid Naz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Rashid Naz.

The minister, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Rashid won hearts of millions of Pakistanis by showing stellar performance in Pashto, Hindko and urdu language tv dramas, said Fawad.

He said Rashid had a unique style of acting and his plays were popular among his fans. The loss caused by his death to the showbiz industry would never be overcome, he added.

