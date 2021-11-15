UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Grieved Over The Demise Of Journalists' Father

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain grieved over the demise of journalists' father

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of Dunya News' Bureau Chief Khawar Ghuman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of Dunya news' Bureau Chief Khawar Ghuman.

In his condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed Allah almighty to rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Health department to organize female sterilization ..

Health department to organize female sterilization camp on 16 November

7 minutes ago
 Mali Opposes EU Sanctions, Wants Dialogue - Foreig ..

Mali Opposes EU Sanctions, Wants Dialogue - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago
 Minsk Says 8,000 Foreigners Denied Entry to Belaru ..

Minsk Says 8,000 Foreigners Denied Entry to Belarus Since August

7 minutes ago
 Two men killed over water dispute

Two men killed over water dispute

7 minutes ago
 Wah police recover 1.2 kg of hashish

Wah police recover 1.2 kg of hashish

11 minutes ago
 Desk set up to facilitate special persons in getti ..

Desk set up to facilitate special persons in getting disability certificate

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.