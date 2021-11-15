Chaudhry Fawad Hussain grieved over the demise of journalists' father

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of Dunya News' Bureau Chief Khawar Ghuman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of Dunya news' Bureau Chief Khawar Ghuman.

In his condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed Allah almighty to rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.