ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday appreciated the Pakistan Ulema Council for building consensus for implementation of the Paigham-e-Pakistan in its true spirit to ensure law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Talking to Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Asharafi, he said islam, which was the religion of peace, forbearance, tolerance and non-violence, did not allow anyone to forcibly impose views on others.

The government was taking all possible steps to maintain law and order in the country during Muharram-ul-Haram, and the role of PUC and Muttahida Ulema board in that regard was laudable as they were promoting religious harmony and brotherhood in the country.

Similarly, he said, the role of media was very important for promoting religious harmony. Some elements, however, were trying to fan sectarianism at the behest of anti-national forces, but they would never succeed in their evil ambitions, Fawad added. Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the use of force on the pretext of imposing Shariah, armed revolt against the state, and subversive activities and all other forms of terrorism, besides corruption were forbidden in the Islamic Shariah.The Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars of all schools of thought rejected sectarianism and extremism, he said, adding peace and order would be maintained during Muharram at all costs.