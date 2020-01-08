UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Lauds Opposition's Role On Supporting Extension Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain lauds Opposition's role on supporting extension bill

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday lauded the role of Opposition parties for supporting the extension bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday lauded the role of Opposition parties for supporting the extension bill.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leaders had gone through the legal points prepared for extension bill in service to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and after satisfaction, they helped pass the bill, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

About matters of National Accountability Bureau and Election Commission, he said, we hope the same spirit would be observed in amending laws of NAB and appointment of the members of Election Commission.

He made it clear that present government was working under the leadership of Imran Khan, would not compromise on the process of accountability and corruption cases of Opposition party leaders.

He suggested the Opposition to come forward for the development and progress of the institutions rather wasting time on personal matters.

To a question, Fawad Hussain said the Opposition parties had expressed full confidence in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership on the issue of FATA seats.

He further stated that this was a second incident, where the Opposition benches had made consensus and extended support to the government in passing the extension bill.

