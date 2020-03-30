Chaudhry Fawad Hussain lauds scientists of Punjab University for developing kits of coronavirus

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lauded the excellent and marvellous work of Punjab University's scientists for developing low price kits of coronavirus diagnosis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lauded the excellent and marvellous work of Punjab University's scientists for developing low price kits of coronavirus diagnosis.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked the experts to file an application to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to issue kits licence.

The minister said the Pakistani scientists had already successfully made the ventilators which was much mandatory medical equipment for the hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the many countries of the world were working and making experiments to develop the coronavirus vaccination.