UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Moves Amendment In National Assembly Rules To Restrict Opposition Leader's Speech Time

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:27 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain moves amendment in National Assembly rules to restrict opposition leader's speech time

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday moved an amendment in the National Assembly (NA) rules to restrict the opposition leader's speech to 45 minutes for saving the tax payers money and the assembly time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday moved an amendment in the National Assembly (NA) rules to restrict the opposition leader's speech to 45 minutes for saving the tax payers money and the assembly time.

The minister, in a tweet, said Shehbaz Sharif had been speaking since morning and there was no end in sight. His speech had nothing substantial, he added.

Fawad, who was irked by the opposition leader's lengthy speech in the NA's Wednesday session, said such long speeches were a waste of time and taxpayers' money.

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Technology Money Opposition

Recent Stories

Senate body reviews Finance Bill 2019, clauses pro ..

3 minutes ago

Crimped by sanctions, Russia quietly keeps busy at ..

3 minutes ago

One tourist of Karachi dies, two others injured in ..

3 minutes ago

6 proclaimed offenders, 24 suspects arrested

4 minutes ago

LUMHS hospital provided treatment to around 0.7 mi ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Received Invite to Attend Global Media Free ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.