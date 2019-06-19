Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday moved an amendment in the National Assembly (NA) rules to restrict the opposition leader's speech to 45 minutes for saving the tax payers money and the assembly time

The minister, in a tweet, said Shehbaz Sharif had been speaking since morning and there was no end in sight. His speech had nothing substantial, he added.

Fawad, who was irked by the opposition leader's lengthy speech in the NA's Wednesday session, said such long speeches were a waste of time and taxpayers' money.