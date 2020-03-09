Chaudhry Fawad Hussain offers 50 scholarships to Palestinian students to study in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday offered scholarships for 50 Palestinian students in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday offered scholarships for 50 Palestinian students in Pakistan.

Talking to Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rabei, who called on him here, the minister said the Palestinian students would be given scholarships to study in the universities under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Fawad said the entire Pakistani nation stood with the Muslims of Palestine.

Ahmed Rabei said he felt honour on being appointed as an ambassador to Pakistan.

He said some 50,000 Palestinian students had graduated from Pakistani educational institutions.

The ambassador said Palestine would provide five million olive saplings to Pakistan to support its tree plantation campaign.