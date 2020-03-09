UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Offers 50 Scholarships To Palestinian Students To Study In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain offers 50 scholarships to Palestinian students to study in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday offered scholarships for 50 Palestinian students in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday offered scholarships for 50 Palestinian students in Pakistan.

Talking to Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rabei, who called on him here, the minister said the Palestinian students would be given scholarships to study in the universities under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Fawad said the entire Pakistani nation stood with the Muslims of Palestine.

Ahmed Rabei said he felt honour on being appointed as an ambassador to Pakistan.

He said some 50,000 Palestinian students had graduated from Pakistani educational institutions.

The ambassador said Palestine would provide five million olive saplings to Pakistan to support its tree plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Palestine Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Tribute paid to Hazrat Ali on his birth anniversar ..

43 seconds ago

Mountaineer Shabbir Sadpara among Sakardu bus acci ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan keen to enhance trade linkages with EU: S ..

46 seconds ago

Ex-Mayor of Turkey's Diyarbakir Sentenced to Nine ..

49 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Donates $10Mln to WHO to Fight Corona ..

7 minutes ago

At Least 27 People Killed as Two Buses Collide in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.