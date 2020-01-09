Chaudhry Fawad Hussain optimistic for amendment in NAB laws, appointment of CEC next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that efforts were being made to develop consensus on the Names of chief election commissioner (CEC), and amendment in national accountability bureau (NAB), laws.

Next week, we hope to address the issue of CEC's appointment, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

The present government under the leadership of Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure, he said adding that for conducting next elections, there must be a powerful institution to look into the matter of free and fair elections. The consultation with the Opposition parties was in progress and we hope to finalize the matters of appointment of members and CEC in next few days.

In reply to a question about Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) performance, Fawad Chaudhry expressed serious concerns over its working.

He said we were spending public money on CII, and there was dire need to show performance to benefit people.

The minister said at least, the scholars discharging duties for CII, should constitute a comprehensive formula for celebrating the Eid, on the same day in the country.

Commenting on extension bill of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he said the Opposition had played role for bill's extension. He hoped that matters of NAB laws,and the CEC would also be resolved with the consensus of political parties.