Chaudhry Fawad Hussain predicts end of opposition leaders' politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday predicted end of the opposition leaders' politics as the massive public support for Prime Minister Imran Khan had left them in a state of shock.

"Have a look at the public gathering addressed by Imran Khan in Mansehra.

Opposition Walo Ki Kanpy Abhi Sy Tang Rahi Hain (the legs of opposition leaders are shaking)," he said in a tweet which also entailed a short video clip of the Mansehra public meeting.

"Look at their condition. the 'doll of plastic' has addressed to a three dozen people by inviting them to a lunch," the minister said while taking a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Maryam Safdar.

Lashing out at the opposition leaders, Fawad termed them "rodents" and said their politics would come to end next month.