Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Predicts End Of Opposition Leaders' Politics

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain predicts end of opposition leaders' politics

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday predicted end of the opposition leaders' politics as the massive public support for Prime Minister Imran Khan had left them in a state of shock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday predicted end of the opposition leaders' politics as the massive public support for Prime Minister Imran Khan had left them in a state of shock.

"Have a look at the public gathering addressed by Imran Khan in Mansehra.

Opposition Walo Ki Kanpy Abhi Sy Tang Rahi Hain (the legs of opposition leaders are shaking)," he said in a tweet which also entailed a short video clip of the Mansehra public meeting.

"Look at their condition. the 'doll of plastic' has addressed to a three dozen people by inviting them to a lunch," the minister said while taking a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Maryam Safdar.

Lashing out at the opposition leaders, Fawad termed them "rodents" and said their politics would come to end next month.

