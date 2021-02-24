UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Raises Concerns Over Dubious Role Of Opposition Working Against Open Balloting

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday raised serious concerns over dubious role of Opposition party leaders who were working against open balloting.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to discourage horse-trading in forthcoming Senate elections, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on flaws being observed in Sindh government, he said officials working in provincial areas were implementing Zardari's politics.

He further stated that criminal mindset group was following Asif Ali Zardari's agenda and decision.

In reply to a question about rigging in by elections, the minister said Opposition parties were creating hue and cry over election results.

The ruling party, he said would not allow anyone to continue practice of sale and purchase of votes. Expressing firm resolve of the government for free and fair elections, he said all out efforts would be made for holding Senate elections with open balloting.

