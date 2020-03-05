Chaudhry Fawad Hussain reaffirms resolve to continue efforts for consensus on moon sighting

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday reiterated the resolve to continue efforts for reaching consensus on the moon sighting mechanism in a bid to observe Eids and other religious days across the country on same day thus promoting national harmony and integration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday reiterated the resolve to continue efforts for reaching consensus on the moon sighting mechanism in a bid to observe Eids and other religious days across the country on same day thus promoting national harmony and integration.

"We had invited religious scholars from all schools of thought, especially Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman and Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, to brief them on scientific ways of moon sighting, but they said science had no worth for them," the minister said.

He was talking to the media after attending a meeting of the Scientific Committee on Moon Sighting, Ministry of Science and Technology, and parliamentary committees on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Fawad said moon sighting without any controversy had become a dream in Pakistan since the establishment of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

He said,"We started efforts in May last year to ensure celebration of Eid on the same day across the country as per promise of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government promise. We took experts on board, and launched a website and mobile application for moon sighting." He said today, the ministry again invited the religious scholars to brief them that moon could be sighted through scientific ways but they did not pay any heed. "It is the duty of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to adopt scientific ways," he stressed.

The minister said the next consultative meeting on moon sighting would be held on April 2 and they would again invite Mufti Muneeb and Mufti Popalzai.

He said his ministry's scientific committee had already informed the public that the moon for the holy month of Ramazan was expected to be sighted in the evening of April 24.

He said Islam laid full emphasis on acquiring knowledge and that was why he could not abandon the path of seeking scientific knowledge.

Earlier, speaking during the meeting, Fawad said the Holy Quran embodied every kind of knowledge as the first revelation to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him" also started with the word `Iqra' (read).

He said the religious scholars had wrong perception that moon could not be sighted through scientific means.

Initially the use of railway and speaker was also forbidden by the religious people.

The minister said it was the responsibility of religious scholars and Ulema to motivate people towards seeking knowledge and doing research.

Islamic countries including Algeria, Brunei, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were making optimum use of science and technology for religious purposes, he added.

He said eight institutions in the country collected data keeping vigil on the sky contrary to the international practices. Still moon sighting in the country was an issue, which could be resolved by the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, he added.

Fawad said his ministry had compiled an Islamic Calendar and invited the religious scholars for a briefing on it.

He claimed that the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced wrong dates for the start of Islamic months of Rajab, Zilqad and Safar despite the fact that the moon was clearly visible at that time.

He said the Council of Islamic Ideology was also not playing its due role, citing that it had justified corporal punishment to the schoolchildren.

The meeting was also attended by Maulana Tahir Ashrafi of Pakistan Ulema Council.